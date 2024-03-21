Preview: Blues at Senators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues' win streak was snapped by the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

While they kept the game close, the Blues made a few costly mistakes, which Colorado - namely Mikko Rantanen, who had a hat trick - took advantage of every time.

"When you make mistakes, those guys - there's a reason they have as many points as they do. They capitalize," Blues Captain Brayden Schenn said postgame.

Despite the loss, the Blues are still optimistic about their play. They got a healthy contribution from the fourth line, with goals from Nathan Walker and Alexey Toropchenko.

"I thought we generated a lot of offense here (Tuesday) against a good team that plays fast...The chances were there for us," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "Certainly we'd like to see us cash in on a couple of those extra chances that we had, but offensively I thought our guys played well here."

While the Blues (36-30-3) lost Tuesday, so did the Golden Knights. Therefore, the final Wild Card spot is still four points away, with the Wild just one point ahead of the Blues. After Ottawa, the Blues play both Minnesota (March 23) and Vegas (March 25), so they'll need to pick up all the points they can before two games with massive playoff implications.