Projected Lineup: March 21 at Ottawa

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

There will be a new face in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Zach Dean is expected to make his NHL debut tonight as the St. Louis Blues visit the Ottawa Senators (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN). The forward will center the fourth line between Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

Dean was recalled by the Blues on March 11, but had yet to crack the lineup with the team on a winning streak. Following their close loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister is taking this chance to insert the rookie.

“We want to give him an opportunity to come up and play,” Bannister said, “and it gives us the opportunity to put fresh legs in the lineup.”

It’s been quite the journey for Dean thus far. And now it’s led to the 2021 first-round draft pick’s first NHL game.

"Obviously your first game, it only happens once, so get out there and enjoy it," Dean said. "Just play my game I think and don't try to do too much. Keep it simple and enjoy it."

As Dean joins the fourth line, the shuffling continues elsewhere. Defenseman Torey Krug is day-to-day with a lower-body-injury, according to Bannister, and will likely not dress vs. Ottawa. Marco Scandella will take his place and Krug will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Goaltender Joel Hofer will get the nod in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Zach Dean - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Marco Scandella - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

