Preview: Blues at Jets

BLUES The St. Louis Blues will need a short memory as their road trip continues north of the border.

Last time out, the Blues were manhandled by the Detroit Red Wings, 6-1. Patrick Kane scored 33 seconds in, and the onslaught did not stop there. The Blues found themselves down 4-0 after one period, and they couldn't generate much to make up the deficit.

"We dug ourselves into a hole," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said after the game. "To have that many turnovers and odd-man rushes going the other way, to put that kind of pressure on our goalies and expect them to make saves and keep us in a game, that's just not going to happen against any team in the NHL."

Perhaps the only Blue who may not want to forget the last game is former first-round pick Zack Bolduc. After making his NHL debut Feb. 22, Bolduc scored the Blues' lone goal on Saturday, which was also his 21st birthday.

"It feels good," he said, "but it was also an important game for us. It's a tough loss."

Justin Faulk was activated from injured reserve Monday, and Matthew Kessel was assigned to Springfield, so the Blues' defense will likely look a bit different Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues' three-game road trip makes its final stop Wednesday night with a game against the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues come back to Enterprise Center to play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday before a lengthy east-coast trip.

With Saturday's loss and two Nashville Predators wins, the Blues (30-25-2) have fallen out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. While the Predators have played two more games than the Blues, they're four points ahead, so the back-to-back against the Jets and Oilers will be key to making up ground.