Faulk activated from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve.

Faulk has missed the last 12 games due to a lower-body injury.

In addition, the team also assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Faulk, 31, has logged 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games for the Blues this season. Overall, the South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has accumulated 415 points (126 goals, 289 assists) and 419 penalty minutes in 882 career NHL regular-season games.

Kessel, 23, has recorded two assists and eight penalty minutes in 22 games for the Blues this season. The Phoenix, Arizona native has also posted six points (two goals, four assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 29 games with Springfield this season.