Faulk activated from injured reserve

Blues assign Matthew Kessel to Springfield Thunderbirds

faulk_celebration
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve.

Faulk has missed the last 12 games due to a lower-body injury.

In addition, the team also assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Faulk, 31, has logged 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games for the Blues this season. Overall, the South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has accumulated 415 points (126 goals, 289 assists) and 419 penalty minutes in 882 career NHL regular-season games.

Kessel, 23, has recorded two assists and eight penalty minutes in 22 games for the Blues this season. The Phoenix, Arizona native has also posted six points (two goals, four assists)  and 12 penalty minutes in 29 games with Springfield this season.

News Feed

Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve

Matthews scores No. 49, Maple Leafs defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

SZA rocks Blues jersey in new music video

Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

4 Blues games get start time or broadcast changes

McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month with several initiatives

Krug sets single-game records for assists, points by Blues defenseman