When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Hurricanes
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues set a positive tone in their first game of the New Year, opening 2024 with an impressive 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was just their third win of the season when not scoring first, coming back from Conor Garland's early goal to deny the Canucks the rest of the way.
Robert Thomas celebrated his first career All-Star Game selection the only way he knows how - contributing to both Blues goals as he and Parayko helped capture the win. Jordan Kyrou, Scott Perunovich and Pavel Buchnevich added points to the winning effort as well.
"I thought we rebounded well (from back-to-back losses last week)," said Thomas. "Our group is hungry right now. If we get scored on early, just stick with it, stay to our process then good things will happen."
The Blues have another test ahead of them, continuing to embrace their matchups against the NHL's top teams when they visit the Hurricanes in Carolina. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, the Blues have played or will play 11 of their 13 games against teams currently in the playoff picture (5-3-0 record so far).
After their one-game trip, the Blues will head back to Enterprise Center for a four-game homestand including matchups with Florida, New York, Boston and Philadelphia. In total, the Blues' next seven matchups will be with Eastern Conference opponents, against which they are 7-4-0 this season.
The Blues visit the 'Canes with a record of 19-17-1, worth 39 points and sixth in the Central Division.
HURRICANES After falling to Florida in the Eastern Conference finals last season, the Carolina Hurricanes are continuing their pursuit of the Stanley Cup - off to a strong pace in the first half of the season.
Sebastian Aho has been Carolina's best player this season, leading the team in points by a wide margin in his eighth year as a Hurricane. He leads a group of forwards including Andrei Svechnikov, who has missed time this season due to injury; 21-year-old Seth Jarvis, Martin Necas and free agent acquisition Michael Bunting. Bunting, who spent the last two years in Toronto, is third on the team with 26 points behind Jarvis' 27 and Aho's 45.
The Hurricanes have won five straight games, their longest win streak of the season after a 6-2 win over the Capitals to start a back-to-back set. Their 6-1 win over the Rangers on Tuesday was highlighted by a pair of goals from Svechnikov and three assists from defenseman Brady Skjei.
After starting the back-to-back on Friday, the Hurricanes return home to face the Blues in the first of six straight - and 11 out of 12 - games at PNC Arena. The 'Canes have played the fewest home games in the NHL this season so far, playing to a 10-3-3 record in friendly territory.
The Hurricanes begin their back-to-back with a record of 22-13-4, worth 48 points and second in the Metropolitan Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 0-2-0 against Carolina last season, and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Hurricanes. The 'Canes come to St. Louis to finish the season series in the Blues' penultimate home game of the regular season, April 12 at Enterprise Center.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Robert Thomas, selected as the Blues' first representative at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game near his hometown in Toronto. Thomas leads the Blues with 16 goals, 25 assists and 41 points and recorded his 11th multi-point game on Thursday.
HURRICANES Sebastian Aho, set to represent the Hurricanes in his third career All-Star Game. Aho's 46 points in 36 games share 10th in the NHL this season, on pace to surpass his 67 points from last season.
BLUE NOTES
- Robert Thomas is one of eight first-time All-Stars set to travel to Toronto on Feb. 3, also including Frank Vatrano (ANA), Elias Lindholm (CGY), Connor Bedard (CHI), Boone Jenner (CBJ), Jake Oettinger (DAL), Sam Reinhart (FLA) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (SEA)
- Fans will decide which eight skaters and four goalies to add to the All-Star roster through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. From now through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:59 p.m. CT, vote at NHL.com/vote or by posting on X
- Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 615th career game on Saturday, which will move him ahead of Barclay Plager for fourth among defenseman on the Blues all-time franchise leaderboard
- The Blues’ 9 shorthanded goals this season share the most they have had in a season since they had 10 in 2008-09 (also had 9 shgs in 2021-22)
- Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships on Friday, defeating Team Sweden (featuring fellow Blues prospects Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein). For additional stats and content, visit stlouisblues.com/worldjuniors