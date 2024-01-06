Preview: Blues at Hurricanes

BLUES The St. Louis Blues set a positive tone in their first game of the New Year, opening 2024 with an impressive 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was just their third win of the season when not scoring first, coming back from Conor Garland's early goal to deny the Canucks the rest of the way.

Robert Thomas celebrated his first career All-Star Game selection the only way he knows how - contributing to both Blues goals as he and Parayko helped capture the win. Jordan Kyrou, Scott Perunovich and Pavel Buchnevich added points to the winning effort as well.

"I thought we rebounded well (from back-to-back losses last week)," said Thomas. "Our group is hungry right now. If we get scored on early, just stick with it, stay to our process then good things will happen."

The Blues have another test ahead of them, continuing to embrace their matchups against the NHL's top teams when they visit the Hurricanes in Carolina. From Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, the Blues have played or will play 11 of their 13 games against teams currently in the playoff picture (5-3-0 record so far).

After their one-game trip, the Blues will head back to Enterprise Center for a four-game homestand including matchups with Florida, New York, Boston and Philadelphia. In total, the Blues' next seven matchups will be with Eastern Conference opponents, against which they are 7-4-0 this season.

The Blues visit the 'Canes with a record of 19-17-1, worth 39 points and sixth in the Central Division.