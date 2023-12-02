When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Coyotes
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES After a rollercoaster game at Enterprise Center on Thursday night, the Blues were able to pull away from the visiting Buffalo Sabres for a 6-4 win. Jake Neighbours' first goal of the night - while his dad was live on Bally Sports - gave the Blues an early 3-0 lead, but the Sabres stormed back to tie the game midway through the second period.
Kevin Hayes and Brayden Schenn scored 24 seconds apart to quickly get the lead back, and Neighbours' second goal of the game all but decided it - though Buffalo's JJ Peterka scored one late with their goalie pulled.
The Blues got their work done efficiently in the win, scoring six goals on a season-low 20 shots on goal. It was just the fifth time in franchise history - and first time since January 2007 - that the Blues scored at least six goals on 20 or less shots.
Turning 22 years old in March and scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the year on Thursday, Neighbours now leads the Blues in goals as the team's youngest player.
The Blues look to build their consistency when they hit the road for a two-game trip, starting with their fourth matchup against the Arizona Coyotes already this season and finishing with their first look at the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.
They'll head back to Mullett Arena for the second time in 10 days with a record of 12-9-1, worth 25 points and fourth in the Central Division
COYOTES The Arizona Coyotes have won three straight games since falling 6-5 to the Blues on Nov. 22, taking down each of the last three Stanley Cup Champions and hoping to make it four on Saturday night.
The hot streak began with a 2-0 win in Vegas despite being outshot by the Golden Knights 34-18. Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona as Connor Ingram earned his second career shutout.
Another strong defensive effort and good performance by Ingram led the way to their next win, defeating Tampa Bay 3-1 at home on Tuesday. Ingram made 30 saves and recorded an assist as Michael Carcone's two goals led the Coyotes.
Thursday's win over the Avalanche was the most dramatic of the three, needing overtime to decide the outcome after Nathan MacKinnon tied the game in the third period. Nick Bjugstad's first career overtime goal gave Arizona the win.
With momentum in hand and just one point shy of the Blues in the divisional standings, the Coyotes' rematch with St. Louis is the third of what could be a significant five-game homestand. After Saturay's game, they will host Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia.
The Coyotes host the Blues with a record of 11-9-2, worth 24 points and fifth in the Central.
HEAD TO HEAD With three matchups under their belt already this year, the Blues lead 2-1-0 in the season series. The Blues are 5-3-0 in their last eight matchups with the Coyotes and 3-2-0 in their last five trips to the Grand Canyon State.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Colton Parayko, who will become the sixth defenseman in Blues history to play 600 games with the franchise on Saturday. Parayko scored his fourth goal of the season on Nov. 22 at Arizona, already matching his goal total from last year.
COYOTES Michael Carcone, whose three goals in their current win streak lead the Coyotes. Carcone's 10 goals this season shares the team lead, hoping to make this a breakout year after posting nine points in 30 games over the last two seasons.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are 4-1-0 this season on games played on Saturdays
- When scoring first, the Blues are 11-0-0 and the only team in the NHL without a loss of any kind
- During the month of November, the Blues' 14 points and 53 goals both shared or ranked third in the League. Robert Thomas' 18 points on the month ranked 10th among all NHL skaters
- Jake Neighbours' nine goals this season shares second in his 2020 NHL Draft class, only trailing Buffalo's JJ Peterka by a single goal
- Dishing his 11th assist of the season on Thursday, Justin Faulk and the Blues are now 8-2-0 when he records a point