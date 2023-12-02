Preview: Blues at Coyotes

BLUES After a rollercoaster game at Enterprise Center on Thursday night, the Blues were able to pull away from the visiting Buffalo Sabres for a 6-4 win. Jake Neighbours' first goal of the night - while his dad was live on Bally Sports - gave the Blues an early 3-0 lead, but the Sabres stormed back to tie the game midway through the second period.

Kevin Hayes and Brayden Schenn scored 24 seconds apart to quickly get the lead back, and Neighbours' second goal of the game all but decided it - though Buffalo's JJ Peterka scored one late with their goalie pulled.

The Blues got their work done efficiently in the win, scoring six goals on a season-low 20 shots on goal. It was just the fifth time in franchise history - and first time since January 2007 - that the Blues scored at least six goals on 20 or less shots.

Turning 22 years old in March and scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the year on Thursday, Neighbours now leads the Blues in goals as the team's youngest player.

The Blues look to build their consistency when they hit the road for a two-game trip, starting with their fourth matchup against the Arizona Coyotes already this season and finishing with their first look at the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

They'll head back to Mullett Arena for the second time in 10 days with a record of 12-9-1, worth 25 points and fourth in the Central Division