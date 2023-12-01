Neighbours' dad calls goal while on TV

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Step aside, John Kelly - Ed Neighbours has the play-by-play covered.

During the first period of Thursday's game between the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres, Jake Neighbours' dad was being interviewed by Andy Strickland on Bally Sports when Jake scored to put his team ahead 3-0.

"He's playing so well right now, and it's good to see him get rewarded for his hard work..." Ed said.

And then, the goal horn interrupted him.

"Uh, I think he just scored!" Ed said.

You don't see that every day. You can watch the entire clip below.

Neighbours scores while dad is on TV

