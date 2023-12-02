Projected Lineup: Dec. 2 at Arizona

After putting up six goals on 20 shots in Thursday’s win vs. Buffalo, the St. Louis Blues will look to keep the offense humming when they meet the Arizona Coyotes for the fourth and final time this season (8 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich has put up multi-point efforts in three of his last four games, Jake Neighbours has two goals and five assists in his last four contests (and now leads the Blues in goals as the club’s youngest player) and Robert Thomas put up 18 points in the month of November, which ranked 10th amongst all NHL players.

The Blues did not skate with line rushes on Saturday in Arizona, so the projected lineup below is based on Friday’s team practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

Two changes are expected, though - Scott Perunovich will return to the lineup in place of Tyler Tucker, and Joel Hofer will start in goal.