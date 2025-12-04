Preview: Blues at Bruins

The Blues hit the road for a three-game trip that begins in Boston, looking to build momentum before returning home on Tuesday. It’s a key stretch as St. Louis aims to stack points away from Enterprise Center and carry some consistency into a busy December schedule. With tough matchups ahead, the Blues will be tested early on this swing but have an opportunity to set the tone as the trip gets underway.

🕒 When: Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: TD Garden in Boston, MA
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 9-11-7
  • Power Play: 19.2 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 76.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.56 / 3.44
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.3
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
BOSTON BRUINS
  • Record: 15-13-0
  • PP: 24.7 percent
  • PK: 82.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.04 / 3.25
  • Shots for / against per game: 27.1 / 30.6
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 51.8

STL@BOS: Schenn scores OT-winner

THE OPPONENT

The Boston Bruins come into the 2025-26 season looking to build momentum under new head coach Marco Sturm, who enters his first season behind the bench after being hired in June 2025. Sturm—the 30th head coach in franchise history and the first European and first German to hold the position—has brought a new structure to a Bruins team still anchored by its signature defensive discipline and veteran core. Boston continues to rely on its strong goaltending tandem and emerging young forwards to drive play, while aiming to reassert itself in a competitive Atlantic Division.

The Blues and Bruins square off for the first of two meetings this season, renewing a matchup that’s been tightly contested in recent years. St. Louis went 1-1-0 against Boston last season, with both teams winning on the road—including a Blues overtime victory—and the series has stayed competitive, with the Blues posting a 2-1-2 mark in the last five and a 4-3-3 record over the last 10. The Blues have also found recent success at TD Garden, earning back-to-back wins and going 3-1-0 in their last four visits.

Thursday marks a notable return for Head Coach Jim Montgomery, who heads back to Boston for the first time since his departure after compiling a 120-41-23 record behind the Bruins bench. His tenure included a historic 65-12-5 season in 2022-23, setting NHL records for wins and points (135) and earning him the Jack Adams Award.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 4 at BOS, 6 p.m. CT

Dec. 9 vs. BOS, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@NJD: Thomas scores PPG to take the lead

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Robert Thomas enters the matchup in strong form, picking up an assist Monday vs. Anaheim to extend both his four-game point streak (1g, 3a) and three-game assist streak. The Blues’ top playmaker has eight points in his last 10 games (2g, 6a) and continues to pace the team with 13 assists and 17 points, while sharing the club lead with six power-play points. Thomas also hit a major milestone recently, recording his 300th career assist on Nov. 28 vs. Ottawa in just his 487th NHL game. He became only the seventh player in franchise history to reach the mark—and the second fastest to do it, trailing only Blues legend Bernie Federko.

BOSTON BRUINS

Morgan Geekie has been red-hot for Boston, tallying three goals in his last two games and pushing his season total to 26 points (20g, 6a) through 27 contests. The 27-year-old forward has emerged as one of the Bruins’ most reliable finishers, using his size, quick release, and growing confidence to consistently generate offense. With his scoring touch heating up at the right time, Geekie is a key threat St. Louis will need to keep in check.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have five power play goals from rookies this season, which is the most in the NHL.
  • Jordan Kyrou scored his eighth goal of the season on Monday vs. Anaheim, with two goals in his last three games.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 6 - Blues at Senators
  • Dec. 7 - Blues at Canadiens
  • Dec. 9 - Blues vs. Bruins | Tickets

