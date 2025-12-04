Preview: Blues at Bruins

THE OPPONENT

The Boston Bruins come into the 2025-26 season looking to build momentum under new head coach Marco Sturm, who enters his first season behind the bench after being hired in June 2025. Sturm—the 30th head coach in franchise history and the first European and first German to hold the position—has brought a new structure to a Bruins team still anchored by its signature defensive discipline and veteran core. Boston continues to rely on its strong goaltending tandem and emerging young forwards to drive play, while aiming to reassert itself in a competitive Atlantic Division.

The Blues and Bruins square off for the first of two meetings this season, renewing a matchup that’s been tightly contested in recent years. St. Louis went 1-1-0 against Boston last season, with both teams winning on the road—including a Blues overtime victory—and the series has stayed competitive, with the Blues posting a 2-1-2 mark in the last five and a 4-3-3 record over the last 10. The Blues have also found recent success at TD Garden, earning back-to-back wins and going 3-1-0 in their last four visits.

Thursday marks a notable return for Head Coach Jim Montgomery, who heads back to Boston for the first time since his departure after compiling a 120-41-23 record behind the Bruins bench. His tenure included a historic 65-12-5 season in 2022-23, setting NHL records for wins and points (135) and earning him the Jack Adams Award.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 4 at BOS, 6 p.m. CT

Dec. 9 vs. BOS, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets