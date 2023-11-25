News Feed

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

By Andrew Pek / St. Louis Blues
Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. CT
Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

TEAM SNAPSHOTS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early en route to a difficult loss to Nashville on Friday afternoon. Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours scored, but the Blues ultimately fell 8-3 to the Predators.

"Puck play and puck battles were not very good tonight," said Craig Berube. "Sometimes we just don't stick with the plan - we get away from the gameplan because we're down, and there's no reason to (do that)."

The Blues will look to shake off Friday's game quickly, continuing their run of four straight games against the Central Division with a pair of road matchups in Chicago and Minnesota. With a record of just 3-5-1 against their own division this year, the Blues are aiming to get their footing back in these crucial games.

They visit the Blackhawks with a record of 10-8-1 on the season, worth 21 points and fourth in the Central.

BLACKHAWKS Though the win column has yet to catch up, the arrival of Connor Bedard gives the Chicago Blackhawks a great deal of optimism.

Drafted first overall this summer, the 18-year-old Bedard already has 10 goals and seven assists to begin his NHL career. Philipp Kurashev and Jason Dickinson follow up Bedard's point contributions at 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Blackhawks snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night, beating the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. Down 3-1 in the second period, Dickinson scored a pair of goals to secure his first career hat trick and even the score. Kevin Korchinski eventually won the game with 30 seconds left in the overtime period.

Sunday's early matchup with the Blues is Chicago's second of three straight at United Center. Afterwards, they travel for three in a row against Detroit, Winnipeg and Minnesota.

The Blackhawks host the Blues with a record of 6-12-0, worth 12 points and eighth in the Central Division.

HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 3-1-0 against Chicago last season, including 5-2 and 5-3 wins at United Center. The Blues are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games against the Blackhawks, preparing for their 328th all-time battle.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Robert Thomas, who scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season on Friday vs. Nashville. Thomas leads the Blues in goals, assists and points this season, on pace for a career-high 34 goals as the first-quarter mark of the season approaches.

BLACKHAWKS Connor Bedard, leading the Blackhawks as a rookie with 17 points in the first 18 games of his NHL career. Bedard has four more goals and five more points than the second-place rookies, including an active four-game point streak heading into Sunday's matchup.

BLUE NOTES

  • Several team dads and other guests will join the Blues on the upcoming road trip, continuing the Dads' Trip tradition. Including a 2-0-0 record in last year's Moms' Trip, the Blues are 9-1-1 in road trip games with their parents and guests
  • The Blues have faced the Blackhawks more than any other team in the NHL, their 327 previous matchups outpacing the Blues' second most-played opponent (Dallas) by 23 games
  • The Blues are 24-for-26 (92.3%) on the penalty kill in road games this season, the second best figure in the NHL
  • The Blues are the only team in the League this season undefeated in games where they score first, currently at 9-0-0 in such games
  • Wednesday night in Arizona saw the Blues score two shorthanded goals 33 seconds apart, marking the second fastest two shorthanded goals in franchise history and the fifth time two Blues have ever scored shorthanded goals during the same penalty

