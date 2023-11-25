Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early en route to a difficult loss to Nashville on Friday afternoon. Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours scored, but the Blues ultimately fell 8-3 to the Predators.

"Puck play and puck battles were not very good tonight," said Craig Berube. "Sometimes we just don't stick with the plan - we get away from the gameplan because we're down, and there's no reason to (do that)."

The Blues will look to shake off Friday's game quickly, continuing their run of four straight games against the Central Division with a pair of road matchups in Chicago and Minnesota. With a record of just 3-5-1 against their own division this year, the Blues are aiming to get their footing back in these crucial games.

They visit the Blackhawks with a record of 10-8-1 on the season, worth 21 points and fourth in the Central.