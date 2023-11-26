News Feed

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
Blues bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota

Blues bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota
O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video

O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game

Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game
Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice shorthanded in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21
Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals
St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard
Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction follows Little League honor
Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Chicago

thomas_faceoff
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After a disappointing loss at home to the Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues appear to be shaking up their lineup as they begin a two-game road trip to Chicago and Minnesota.

The team practiced on Saturday at Centene Community Ice Center before boarding a flight to Chicago, and Blues Head Coach Craig Berube had changes on all four forward lines and one of the defense pairs.

Jake Neighbours, who is on a career-best four-game point streak, was skating on the first line with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas.

Jakub Vrana, who has sat out for the last two games as a healthy scratch, was back in the lineup alongside Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen.

Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad shifted to make up a third line with Kevin Hayes in the middle, while Oskar Sundqvist centered a fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Sammy Blais.

Defensively, Tyler Tucker was skating on the third pairing with Marco Scandella. Tucker would be making his first appearance since Nov. 7, replacing Scott Perunovich.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start against the Blackhawks.

Because Sunday’s matchup in Chicago is at 1 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), the Blues did not hold a morning skate. The projected lineup below is based entirely on Saturday’s team practice.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Jakub Vrana - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Marco Scandella

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks