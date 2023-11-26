Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Chicago

After a disappointing loss at home to the Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues appear to be shaking up their lineup as they begin a two-game road trip to Chicago and Minnesota.

The team practiced on Saturday at Centene Community Ice Center before boarding a flight to Chicago, and Blues Head Coach Craig Berube had changes on all four forward lines and one of the defense pairs.

Jake Neighbours, who is on a career-best four-game point streak, was skating on the first line with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas.

Jakub Vrana, who has sat out for the last two games as a healthy scratch, was back in the lineup alongside Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen.

Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad shifted to make up a third line with Kevin Hayes in the middle, while Oskar Sundqvist centered a fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Sammy Blais.

Defensively, Tyler Tucker was skating on the third pairing with Marco Scandella. Tucker would be making his first appearance since Nov. 7, replacing Scott Perunovich.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start against the Blackhawks.

Because Sunday’s matchup in Chicago is at 1 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), the Blues did not hold a morning skate. The projected lineup below is based entirely on Saturday’s team practice.