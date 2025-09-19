Preview: Blues at Stars

The St. Louis Blues open preseason action on Saturday night as they travel to Dallas to face off against the Stars at 6 p.m.

A live stream of the game will be available for fans in the St. Louis viewing area to watch on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

This will be the first of six preseason games for the Blues. Saturday's lineup is expected to include established Blues Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg and Jordan Binnington, along with top prospects including Logan Mailloux, Dalibor Dvorsky and Justin Carbonneau.

"You're going to see a lot of young players getting an opportunity," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on the game in Dallas. "The Carbonneaus of the world and Dvorskys, they're going to be playing."