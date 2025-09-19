Preview: Blues at Stars

preview_broadcastinfo
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues open preseason action on Saturday night as they travel to Dallas to face off against the Stars at 6 p.m.

A live stream of the game will be available for fans in the St. Louis viewing area to watch on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

This will be the first of six preseason games for the Blues. Saturday's lineup is expected to include established Blues Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg and Jordan Binnington, along with top prospects including Logan Mailloux, Dalibor Dvorsky and Justin Carbonneau.

"You're going to see a lot of young players getting an opportunity," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on the game in Dallas. "The Carbonneaus of the world and Dvorskys, they're going to be playing."

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Justin Carbonneau, Antoine Dorion, Dalibor Dvorsky, Dylan Holloway, Adam Jecho, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Matt Luff, Matthew Peca, Simon Robertsson, Nikita Susuev, Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker

Defense: Philip Broberg, Lukas Fischer, Matthew Kessel, Theo Lindstein, Logan Mailloux, William McIsaac

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Colten Ellis

News Feed

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Training camp brings plenty of excitement for Blues

Holloway back on the ice for first day of training camp

Neighbours to miss start of training camp

Walker signs two-year contract extension

Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

Blues begin training camp on Sept. 18

Jackman named Blues Director of Alumni

New jerseys available at STL Authentics beginning Sept. 8

6 players join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 19

Blues, Verizon partner to erase $25,000 in local veteran debt for every regular-season win in 2025-26

Blues to participate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Blues rally around Maryville University's campaign to join NCAA Division 1 hockey

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26