Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Brandon Saad gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the second on the power play with a shot from the slot off a pass from Oskar Sundqvist. Pavel Buchnevich extended it to 2-0 seven seconds later at 4:45 on a redirection over Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Buchnevich scored again 25 seconds later at 5:10 to make it 3-0 when he one-timed a shot from the right circle.

"It happened pretty quick," St. Louis center Robert Thomas said. "I think it's going to be a tough record to beat. That was pretty special."

The previous record for the three-fastest goals scored by the Blues was 36 seconds in a 6-5 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15,1993 when Kevin Miller scored, and Bob Bassen scored twice.

"You don't mind it; you don't mind it as a goalie," Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said. "It just happens so fast. I heard it was the fastest three. It was a special night, it was fun. The building was loud, guys were playing hard. It's a big win, too, before we get some road games here."