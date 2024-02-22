Neighbours skates with North City Blues

neighbours_ncb1
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

When Jake Neighbours took the ice Wednesday evening at Enterprise Center, his fellow skaters were a lot smaller than he’s used to.

The 70-plus boys and girls, all aged 4-10, were there to participate in the North City Blues program, presented by First Community, which meets every Wednesday at Enterprise Center.

The program consists of an eight-week learn-to-skate curriculum, followed by a six-week learn-to-play course. This year’s program also includes science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) based off-ice activities in partnership with the National Blues Museum. All players that participate receive a free pair of skates and hockey equipment.

“It’s just a great program the Blues have been putting on, making the game more available to kids across the city,” Neighbours told stlouisblues.com. “And giving the kids a chance to put on some gear, learn how to skate and play some hockey. Obviously getting the chance to come out and skate with them is great – I’ve had a great day so far.”

All participating players are enrolled in KIPP Schools and/or Friendly Temple. KIPP - the Knowledge Is Power Program - is a national network of free, open-enrollment, college-preparatory public schools dedicated to preparing students in underserved communities for success in college and in life.

neighbours_ncb3

“I think growing the game is the No. 1 thing, and making it more available to people who maybe don’t have access to it all the time. It’s such a great sport and we want to spread it in any way we can, and it’s obviously nice for the Blues to give back to the people who support us across the city,” Neighbours said.

Since the program launched in 2021, more than 150 kids have had the opportunity to learn the game with the Blues, in addition to developing leadership traits and essential life skills through the core values of the sport such as teamwork, commitment and perseverance.

“I think the program is amazing. It’s showing kids something different, something that they’re not used to,” said Nativia Justice, whose son, Ayden, has been a part of the program since it was created three years ago.

“It’s different, but it’s something good, something good that the city needs to bridge the gap," she said. "I think it’s a good program and I hope that it sticks around for a long time. And I hope other cities catch onto this, because I think it’s going to be big and it’s going to blow up for the inner city in every city.”

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Jake Neighbours skated with kids from the North City Blues program at Enterprise Center on Feb. 21, 2024. North City Blues is a free after-school program that gives local kids the opportunity to learn to play ice hockey.

