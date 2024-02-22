Neighbours skates with North City Blues

When Jake Neighbours took the ice Wednesday evening at Enterprise Center, his fellow skaters were a lot smaller than he’s used to.

The 70-plus boys and girls, all aged 4-10, were there to participate in the North City Blues program, presented by First Community, which meets every Wednesday at Enterprise Center.

The program consists of an eight-week learn-to-skate curriculum, followed by a six-week learn-to-play course. This year’s program also includes science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) based off-ice activities in partnership with the National Blues Museum. All players that participate receive a free pair of skates and hockey equipment.

“It’s just a great program the Blues have been putting on, making the game more available to kids across the city,” Neighbours told stlouisblues.com. “And giving the kids a chance to put on some gear, learn how to skate and play some hockey. Obviously getting the chance to come out and skate with them is great – I’ve had a great day so far.”

All participating players are enrolled in KIPP Schools and/or Friendly Temple. KIPP - the Knowledge Is Power Program - is a national network of free, open-enrollment, college-preparatory public schools dedicated to preparing students in underserved communities for success in college and in life.