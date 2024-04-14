Morgan & Morgan presents donation to Blues for Kids

ST. LOUIS — Dan Morgan, Managing Partner at America’s largest injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, presented a large donation to the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Blues before their final home game of the regular season against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, April 14, to benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation.

Morgan & Morgan partnered with Blues for Kids for their new Blues Greatest Assist Program. For every primary assist recorded during the 2023-24 season, Morgan & Morgan made a $100 donation to Blues for Kids.

Morgan & Morgan has so far raised $21,900 based on the Blues' current total of 219 primary assists, and if the team continues its season averages, the donation number could exceed $22,000.

Blues for Kids is the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, with a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve the health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area