Morgan & Morgan presents donation to Blues for Kids

morgan_morgan_check
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS — Dan Morgan, Managing Partner at America’s largest injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, presented a large donation to the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Blues before their final home game of the regular season against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, April 14, to benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation.

Morgan & Morgan partnered with Blues for Kids for their new Blues Greatest Assist Program. For every primary assist recorded during the 2023-24 season, Morgan & Morgan made a $100 donation to Blues for Kids.

Morgan & Morgan has so far raised $21,900 based on the Blues' current total of 219 primary assists, and if the team continues its season averages, the donation number could exceed $22,000.

Blues for Kids is the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, with a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve the health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area

About Morgan & MorganAs America’s largest injury law firm – and the only injury firm with lawyers licensed in all 50 states – Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $20 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, Eli Lilly and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

About Blues For Kids
Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Thanks to the commitment of Blues players, alumni, volunteers and fans, Blues for Kids has contributed more than $11 million to the St. Louis community. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: April 14 vs. Seattle

Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Hurricanes top Blues for 4th straight win, gain in Metropolitan race

Peterson agrees to two-year entry-level contract

Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

Faulk sidelined with upper-body injury

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on April 12

Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Eklund completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Dierks Bentley scores in Blues Alumni charity hockey game

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Blues announce 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives

Walker nominated for Masterton Trophy

Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Snuggerud to remain with Gophers for another season

Blues for Kids host Friends of Kids with Cancer

Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Sharks shut out Blues