Listen: Krug's country playlist

Grab your best pair of boots and put this playlist on repeat - it's almost time for Country Music Night!

The St. Louis Blues will hold their first Country Music Night on Nov. 7 when the team hosts Utah Hockey Club at Enterprise Center. Fans will enjoy country music before and during the game, and anyone who purchases a Theme Ticket will receive a special Blues cowboy hat.

To get ready for the occasion, we asked defenseman Torey Krug to compile some of his favorite country songs. The 12-song playlist includes a little bit of everything, from Tim McGraw to Brooks & Dunn. You can listen to Krug's playlist below, or save it on Spotify for anytime you're in the mood for some classic country.