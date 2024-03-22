Leddy reflects on hockey career as he reaches 1,000 NHL games

You can’t tell the story of Nick Leddy’s career without talking about Minnesota.

It starts, as so many hockey stories do, on the backyard pond. It’s where Leddy spent countless hours skating, shooting and building his skills with his dad. Where neighborhood kids and teammates would come play pick-up games. Where he and his brother learned the game and to love it.

He was a high school star at Eden Prairie, a college standout at the University of Minnesota and a promising prospect drafted by his hometown Wild. The State of Hockey made him the player – and person – he is today, and it’s where he honed the craft that would make him one of the best at what he does.

Hockey ended up taking Leddy all over the world. He has played for four NHL franchises – Chicago, the New York Islanders, Detroit and St. Louis – and represented his country in international play.

But it’s fitting that, as he suits up for his 1,000th NHL game on Saturday when the Blues take on the Wild, he’s back where it all began.

“It’s crazy,” Leddy said of hitting the milestone in his hometown. “The chances are so, so minimal. I don’t even know what the odds would be. It’s gonna be hopefully really special…especially to have family and friends there.”