Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Jim Montgomery was hired as coach of the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The 55-year-old replaces Drew Bannister, who was relieved of his duties. Montgomery signed a five-year contract with the Blues just five days after he was fired as Boston Bruins coach.

"This was more an opportunity to get someone of Jim's caliber more than anything else," Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said. "We've had to deal with our situations off the ice with injuries and everyone deals with that, but this decision was based, I would say, 100 percent on having someone of Jim's caliber becoming available when I didn't know that was going to happen."

Montgomery went 120-41-23 with the Bruins but got off to an 8-9-3 start this season and was fired by Boston on Nov. 19 and replaced by Joe Sacco. The Bruins went 65-12-5, the best single season record in NHL history, and had 135 points and an .823 points percentage in Montgomery's first season (2022-23), when he won the Jack Adams Award voted as the League's top coach.

"He certainly has a very positive demeanor, works well with the top players in the organizations that he's been with," Armstrong said. "I think he has a wealth of experience and he's at the prime of his coaching career now and we're the benefactors of that. I just think he's the full package, or at least we hope he's the full package."

Boston lost the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round in seven games to the Florida Panthers, who went on to the Stanley Cup Final, after holding a 3-1 series lead. The Bruins also led the best-of-7 first round 3-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, then lost the next two games before prevailing 2-1 in overtime of Game 7. They lost the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Panthers in six games.

The Blues have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. They won the Stanley Cup in 2019 by defeating the Bruins in seven games.

"Having Jim here now, I think he can coach a team that's evolving, and then coach a team that's evolved and ready to win," Armstrong said. "I think he has the ability to do that. It reminds me a little bit when we brought Ken [Hitchcock] in over a decade ago, an experienced coach that was coming into a team that was learning and working to grow.

"He was able to maximize that group, and I think that we continue to learn how to win and learn how to be competitive on a nightly basis, 'Monty' can push us all to be better and then when we get there, he can take us all to the promised land."