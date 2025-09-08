Jackman named Blues Director of Alumni

The St. Louis Blues announced today that Barret Jackman has been named as the club’s new Director of Alumni.

In this role, Jackman will oversee all aspects of the Blues Alumni Association and charitable work, as well as serving as the group’s primary liaison with the Blues organization. He will also work to maintain the Blues Alumni as a resource for past players who wore the Blue Note to receive mental, physical, and wellness support, and to keep them involved with the Blues organization.

The organization will continue to focus on raising money to support the next generation of St. Louis hockey players and local charities such as police, firefighters, veterans, and first responders.

Assisting Jackman in the work of supporting the Blues Alumni Association will continue to be senior coordinator Maddie Nash, daughter of Blues alumnus Tyson Nash, who joined the organization in 2024. Jackman also serves as the President of the Blues Alumni Board that currently includes the following members: Kelly Chase, Paul Cavallini, Jamal Mayers, Chris Pronger, Paul Stastny, and Joey Vitale.

Jackman takes on the position of leading the Blues Alumni Association from Bruce Affleck, who helped launch the group in 1988 and served as its proud leader until his retirement following last season. During the time, Blues alumni have raised over $800,000 for amateur hockey, granting scholarships and supporting local youth teams with tournament expenses. They have also raised over $5 million for charities in the St. Louis area, specifically Warriors hockey, first responders, cancer research, and St. Louis youth hockey. More recently, Affleck also played a key role in the organization and execution of both 'Puck Cancer' Alumni games, helping raise over $1 million for cancer research.

After retiring from the NHL in 2016, Jackman has been a member of the Blues Alumni Board, served two seasons in player development for the Blues from 2016-18, and maintains various business interests. Jackman has also coached his children in baseball and hockey and currently serves as an assistant coach for the 16U AAA Blues, which includes his son Cayden. Jackman and his family have continued to reside in St. Louis since his retirement.

Jackman, 44, spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Blues, appearing in 803 regular-season games. He recorded 181 points (28 goals, 153 assists) and 1,026 penalty minutes during his Blues tenure. He ranks second on the Blues all-time franchise list in games played, which is also the most by a defenseman, while his 1,026 penalty minutes are the fourth most in franchise history. Jackman is also one of six defensemen in franchise history to score an overtime goal in the postseason. Overall, the Trail, British Columbia, native appeared in 876 career regular-season games with St. Louis and Nashville, posting 186 points (29 goals, 157 assists) and 1,102 penalty minutes.