Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

Barret Jackman has worn a lot of hats: Blues defenseman. Calder Trophy winner. Youth hockey coach. Dad. Now, he’s adding another to the list - Director of Alumni for the St. Louis Blues. And if you ask anyone who knows him, there’s no role more fitting.

In his new position, Jackman will oversee all aspects of the Blues Alumni Association, from charitable efforts to keeping former players connected with the organization. He also continues as President of the Alumni Board, which includes former players Kelly Chase, Paul Cavallini, Jamal Mayers, Chris Pronger, Paul Stastny, and Joey Vitale.

Though he retired from the NHL nearly a decade ago, Jackman has never stopped being a Blue.

He spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons in St. Louis, played more than 800 games for the Blue Note, and even signed a one-day contract to ensure he would retire with the franchise that helped shape him. For Jackman, the city has always been more than a place to play - it’s where he grew up. “This is where I became a man, where I matured,” he told stlouisblues.com. “Anybody that’s worked in this organization knows it’s basically family.”

Jackman is stepping into some big shoes, taking over the Blues Alumni Association from Bruce Affleck, who helped launch the group in 1988 and retired last summer after more than three decades in the position. During Affleck’s tenure, the Blues Alumni raised more than $5 million for local charities, supported youth hockey programs across the region, and organized the “Puck Cancer” Alumni games that generated more than $1 million for cancer research.

“Bruce has done an amazing job,” Jackman said. “If you ask anybody around the League, St. Louis has the reputation of having the strongest and best alumni group. He has done so much to raise money and, maybe most importantly, to support players with the mental and physical hurdles that come after their careers. My job is to continue that, find new ways to raise money for youth hockey, first responders, and local causes – and hopefully bring a little bit of youthful energy into what’s already so strong.”

Jackman first arrived in St. Louis following the 1999 NHL Draft, where he was selected in the first round at No. 17 overall. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in the 2002-03 season, becoming the first Blue to accomplish that feat. Today, in his new role, Jackman jokes that he feels a bit like a rookie all over again. “There’s a lot of learning, a lot of administrative stuff,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable at times, but I’ve got great people helping me out. It feels like being a rookie again – just without the rookie haircut.”