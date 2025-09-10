Jackman feels Alumni Director role is perfect fit

By Annette Rooney
Barret Jackman has worn a lot of hats: Blues defenseman. Calder Trophy winner. Youth hockey coach. Dad. Now, he’s adding another to the list - Director of Alumni for the St. Louis Blues. And if you ask anyone who knows him, there’s no role more fitting.

In his new position, Jackman will oversee all aspects of the Blues Alumni Association, from charitable efforts to keeping former players connected with the organization. He also continues as President of the Alumni Board, which includes former players Kelly Chase, Paul Cavallini, Jamal Mayers, Chris Pronger, Paul Stastny, and Joey Vitale.

Though he retired from the NHL nearly a decade ago, Jackman has never stopped being a Blue.

He spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons in St. Louis, played more than 800 games for the Blue Note, and even signed a one-day contract to ensure he would retire with the franchise that helped shape him. For Jackman, the city has always been more than a place to play - it’s where he grew up. “This is where I became a man, where I matured,” he told stlouisblues.com. “Anybody that’s worked in this organization knows it’s basically family.”

Jackman is stepping into some big shoes, taking over the Blues Alumni Association from Bruce Affleck, who helped launch the group in 1988 and retired last summer after more than three decades in the position. During Affleck’s tenure, the Blues Alumni raised more than $5 million for local charities, supported youth hockey programs across the region, and organized the “Puck Cancer” Alumni games that generated more than $1 million for cancer research.

“Bruce has done an amazing job,” Jackman said. “If you ask anybody around the League, St. Louis has the reputation of having the strongest and best alumni group. He has done so much to raise money and, maybe most importantly, to support players with the mental and physical hurdles that come after their careers. My job is to continue that, find new ways to raise money for youth hockey, first responders, and local causes – and hopefully bring a little bit of youthful energy into what’s already so strong.”

Jackman first arrived in St. Louis following the 1999 NHL Draft, where he was selected in the first round at No. 17 overall. He won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in the 2002-03 season, becoming the first Blue to accomplish that feat. Today, in his new role, Jackman jokes that he feels a bit like a rookie all over again. “There’s a lot of learning, a lot of administrative stuff,” he said. “It’s uncomfortable at times, but I’ve got great people helping me out. It feels like being a rookie again – just without the rookie haircut.”

LISTEN: Barret Jackman joins Last Minute Blues Podcast

If you want proof of just how tight-knit the Blues Alumni really are, Jackman has it. “We’re so lucky – we have our own dressing room out at the Centene Community Ice Center,” he explained. “That was a big part of what Bruce brought to the table. He raised the funds and fought for that room. We skate three days a week, some guys just stop by for a coffee or a beer. It’s a special place for us, and we’re going to keep building on it.”

For Jackman, that sense of community extends well beyond the rink. Though he grew up in Trail, British Columbia, he and his wife have made St. Louis home since his playing days. “It’s a big, small town,” he said. “You run into somebody you know everywhere you go. People work hard, they put family and friends first. That’s what I want my kids to grow up with.” They have raised their kids here, and Jackman sees firsthand how the alumni culture continues to inspire the next generation of Blues players and fans. He laughs about his son Cayden’s hockey journey, noting how normal it seems for him to grow up surrounded by Blues legends. “It’s incredible. He’s been around the locker room, and it’s kind of normal for him to see a guy like Brayden Schenn come by and say hi. It’s a reminder of how strong this community is – and why it matters to keep it going.”

And while the focus is on the future, Jackman hasn’t forgotten the moments that define the past. When asked about the 2019 Stanley Cup parade, he still lights up. “Brett Hull singing ‘Gloria’ – that was hilarious,” he said, laughing. “But the biggest memory was turning onto Market Street and seeing that sea of people. That still gives me goosebumps. That day wasn’t just about winning – it was about seeing how much this city loves its team.”

Fans may remember Jackman for his grit, his leadership, and his loyalty to the Blues’ organization – but those close to him point to something else: humility.

“I’m a quiet, humble person,” he said. “I don’t like to be the center of attention. This job isn’t about me – it’s about helping the people who came before me and the people going through the same things I did. I’m just excited to be a part of that and help however I can.”

Jackman isn’t just a former defenseman with over 1,100 penalty minutes (a number his kids never let him forget, and one that proves you don’t play over 800 games without a little grit). He’s also a father, a coach, a community member, and a lifelong Blue. He has lived the highs and lows of hockey, made St. Louis his home, and never lost touch with the brotherhood that comes with wearing the Blue Note. He has truly bled blue. Now, as Director of Alumni, he’s ready to lead one of the NHL’s most respected alumni groups into its next chapter – with humility, heart, and maybe a few more coffee-fueled chirps along the way.

Or as he puts it: “St. Louis made me who I am. Now I get the chance to give back. That’s pretty special.”

