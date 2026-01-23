Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Dylan Holloway is launching a new line of hats that will be available exclusively at STLAuthentics.com beginning Friday.

During training camp, Holloway met with designers from CAPX to design five Blues-themed hats - all of which feature a variety of team logos, designs and colors.

Some of the hats include the team's new Blue Note, while others incorporate the new STL logo. The hats come in mesh, performance and corduroy styles - all designed by Holloway.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit Blues for Kids.