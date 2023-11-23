Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

There was a moment in Wednesday’s 6-5 win against the Arizona Coyotes - just seconds after he scored the game-winning goal - where Kevin Hayes touched his heart and pointed up towards the sky.

It’s something Hayes has done every time he scores following Aug. 23, 2021 - the day his brother, former NHLer Jimmy Hayes, passed away.

In a wild game that saw both starting goalies chased from the net before the end of the second period, Kevin got a breakaway in the third period and broke a 5-5 deadlock, recording the game-winner to seal a second straight win for the Blues. The goal came just one day after what would have been Jimmy’s 34th birthday.

“Obviously it was a difficult day (Tuesday), but [my teammates] knew about it and everybody made sure I was doing well, and I talked to my family,” Kevin said after the game. “Ultimately, maybe Jimmy helped me a little bit (with that goal) there.”