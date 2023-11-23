Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

News Feed

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21
Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals
St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard
Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction follows Little League honor
Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game
St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Hitchcock's work ethic at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Fans to sing anthem before Nov. 9 game

Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

hayes_point
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

There was a moment in Wednesday’s 6-5 win against the Arizona Coyotes - just seconds after he scored the game-winning goal - where Kevin Hayes touched his heart and pointed up towards the sky.

It’s something Hayes has done every time he scores following Aug. 23, 2021 - the day his brother, former NHLer Jimmy Hayes, passed away.

In a wild game that saw both starting goalies chased from the net before the end of the second period, Kevin got a breakaway in the third period and broke a 5-5 deadlock, recording the game-winner to seal a second straight win for the Blues. The goal came just one day after what would have been Jimmy’s 34th birthday.

“Obviously it was a difficult day (Tuesday), but [my teammates] knew about it and everybody made sure I was doing well, and I talked to my family,” Kevin said after the game. “Ultimately, maybe Jimmy helped me a little bit (with that goal) there.”

STL@ARI: Hayes scores goal against Coyotes

“Those days are tough on him,” said Blues captain Brayden Schenn. "You can sense it, you can feel it, you can say a couple words to him, but there’s nothing we’re going to say as teammates that’s going to make the day much better for him. That was his best buddy, a guy that played in the NHL.

"A birthday goal for Jimmy."

Kevin keeps a picture of his brother in his locker room stall at Enterprise Center, and he takes one on the road when he travels, too. His sticks also feature the name "Broadway" on the shaft, a nod to Jimmy's nickname from his playing days.

“He’s an incredible teammate, and incredible human," Schenn said of Kevin. "And you just cheer for a guy like that when he scores a big goal for you.”