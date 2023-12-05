Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Push notification giveaways will drop unique prizes throughout the season

MicrosoftTeams-image
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Coming soon…

The St. Louis Blues are excited to add the latest exclusive feature to the Blues App – Gameday Drops.

On random gamedays throughout the remainder of the season starting next week, fans with the app downloaded and push notifications enabled will be prompted to enter the free giveaway contests. Fans must act quickly, though, as entries for these unique, one-of-a-kind items will only be taken for a short window.

How to enter:

  1. Make sure the Blues App is downloaded to your phone and that push notifications are toggled ON
  2. Keep an eye on your phone during Blues game days beginning the week of Dec. 11, 2023
  3. When the Gameday Drops notification appears, tap it to enter!

Fans can enable push notifications in the app’s home screen, user profile or in their phone’s settings.

app-notifs-collage

Increase your odds by signing up for Bluenatics Passport – all Passport members receive 25X entries! Link your Bluenatics account to Passport in your Bluenatics account page.

Stay tuned!

DOWNLOAD BLUES APP

