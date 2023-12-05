Gameday Drops coming to Blues App

Coming soon…

The St. Louis Blues are excited to add the latest exclusive feature to the Blues App – Gameday Drops.

On random gamedays throughout the remainder of the season starting next week, fans with the app downloaded and push notifications enabled will be prompted to enter the free giveaway contests. Fans must act quickly, though, as entries for these unique, one-of-a-kind items will only be taken for a short window.

How to enter:

Make sure the Blues App is downloaded to your phone and that push notifications are toggled ON Keep an eye on your phone during Blues game days beginning the week of Dec. 11, 2023 When the Gameday Drops notification appears, tap it to enter!

Fans can enable push notifications in the app’s home screen, user profile or in their phone’s settings.