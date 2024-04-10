Faulk sidelined with upper-body injury

Justin Faulk has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and could miss the rest of the regular season, according to Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Faulk was injured in the second period of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

“We want to be cautious with [Faulk's] injury," Bannister said after Tuesday's team practice at Centene Community Ice Center. "Even if this was two months ago, it would still be week-to-week with him. It is what it is.

"With a week left right now, and pending how we play and other teams play around us, that (timeline) could be extended," Bannister added. "There is a possibility he could be back in the lineup with our season being extended, but we'll see how that plays out."

Through 60 games this season, Faulk has registered two goals and 28 assists (30 points).