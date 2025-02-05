Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

McDavid, who will be an assistant captain for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had a goal and two assists, Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers (33-16-4), who ended a two-game skid (0-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

“I thought in the first period we played really well,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Had a lot of scoring chances. I think their goaltender kept them in it. Then they played better as the game went on. In the third period, ‘Stu’ made some great saves to keep us into it. … It was good that we stuck with it. We’ve seen that a lot this year.”

Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored in the third period to rally St. Louis (24-25-5), which is 1-4-1 in its past six games. Jordan Binnington, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 35 saves.

“We got it going in the second period there a bit, had some chances,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “I think we were more direct and harder to play against in the third. At the end of the day, we had some chances to make it 3-1 and didn’t capitalize unfortunately and gave some good players time and space. They made it happen for them.”

Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 17:46 of the third period with Skinner on the bench for an extra skater on a cross-ice pass from McDavid to the right circle for a one-timer for his NHL-leading 37th goal.

“I’ve had a little bit of success over there,” Draisaitl said. “We’ve got some great passers on our units. They seem to know when to slide it over. Obviously fantastic pass by [McDavid].”