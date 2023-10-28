News Feed

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hughes scores twice, Miller has 3 points for Vancouver

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko made 22 saves, and Quinn Hughes scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena on Friday.

J.T. Miller had one goal and two assists, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (5-2-0), who have won three in a row.

"It's probably one of the better starts I've seen us have in my career,” Demko said. "I'm really proud of that effort in the first. Coming back home we wanted to make sure we established home ice … try to build that culture at home the rest of the year."

STL@VAN: Demko records shutout in 5-0 win

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (3-3-1), who were playing for the second consecutive night after beating the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Thursday.

Hughes put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 7:59 of the first period with a screened shot from the top of the left face-off circle after an extended shift in the Blues zone. 

The Canucks outshot St. Louis 19-3 in the first period. 

“You're going to lose hockey games, but you can't be losing them like that,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “You're not even giving yourself a chance. We have to clean that up and we can't be 'A' game and then 'D' game. … We’ve got lots to work on and obviously, being consistent is one.”

Hughes made it 2-0 at 5:48 of the second, skating from the left point to the right face-off circle before throwing a backhand pass into traffic that bounced in off the skate of Blues forward Kevin Hayes

“I'm just trying to shoot it more,” said Hughes. “I feel a lot more dangerous than I have in the past.”

STL@VAN: Hughes doubles Canucks' lead in 2nd

It was Hughes second two-goal game in the NHL, and first since Feb. 1, 2020. He has four points (three goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak and eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games this season.

"It’s nice to see him fill the net,” Miller said. “He's worked on shooting pucks and getting pucks through [to] the net. He's a threat pretty much all the time. We're lucky he's on our side.”

Di Giuseppe made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 6:58, beating Binnington on the backhand, and Miller extended the Canucks lead to 4-0 with a short-handed goal at 8:52.

Vancouver scored three goals in 3:04 in the second period. 

“I knew it was going to be a tough game, we all did,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They're rested here at home and waiting for us, but that's not us. We didn't play our game here tonight and it's hard to find anybody out there you liked.”

STL@VAN: Miller increases lead with SHG

Demko stopped Schenn on a breakaway 2:19 into the third period and Justin Faulk on a 2-on-1 redirection in tight to help preserve his first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.

“I don't think I've had too many of those, so nice,” Demko said. “It's a team effort. It’s a little bit easier when the team is scoring and playing that well.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored on a partial breakaway at 6:35 for the 5-0 final. 

NOTES: Hughes recorded his third career multi-goal game. Only four defensemen in Canucks history have more: Mattias Ohlund (7), Rick Lanz (4), Jyrki Lumme (4) and Alexander Edler (4).  … This marks the second time that all three Hughes brothers (Jack, Luke and Quinn) registered a point on the same day (also: April 13, 2023). … Miller (1-2—3) recorded his sixth three-point period with the Canucks, tying Henrik Sedin for fourth-most in franchise history behind Pavel Bure (8), Trevor Linden (8) and Markus Naslund (7). … The Canucks have conceded 15 goals through their first seven games this season. The only teams with fewer goals allowed are the Boston Bruins (11 in 7 GP) and New York Rangers (13 in 7 GP). … St. Louis dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. … Mikheyev has a point in all three games for Vancouver (two goals, one assist) since returning Oct. 21 after missing the start of the season recovering from knee surgery.