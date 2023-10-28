Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (3-3-1), who were playing for the second consecutive night after beating the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Thursday.

Hughes put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 7:59 of the first period with a screened shot from the top of the left face-off circle after an extended shift in the Blues zone.

The Canucks outshot St. Louis 19-3 in the first period.

“You're going to lose hockey games, but you can't be losing them like that,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “You're not even giving yourself a chance. We have to clean that up and we can't be 'A' game and then 'D' game. … We’ve got lots to work on and obviously, being consistent is one.”

Hughes made it 2-0 at 5:48 of the second, skating from the left point to the right face-off circle before throwing a backhand pass into traffic that bounced in off the skate of Blues forward Kevin Hayes.

“I'm just trying to shoot it more,” said Hughes. “I feel a lot more dangerous than I have in the past.”