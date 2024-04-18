Stars clinch 1st in Western Conference in shootout win against Blues

The Stars needed one point to finish the season ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who have clinched the Pacific Division title. Dallas will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.

“It feels like we did what we had to do. It’s definitely an accomplishment we should be proud of,” Stars forward Jason Robertson said. “It’s not going to be an easy team whoever you play in the playoffs, so we’re just happy we gave ourselves home ice in Round 1 and gave us a good chance in the playoffs.”

Mason Marchment scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars (52-21-9).

“It’s been a tough year at some points,” Oettinger said. “Learned a lot about myself and the people around me that are there for me, my goalie coach Jeff Reece, other goalie coaches I have that believe in me wholeheartedly. They helped me through those tough times. I think the people close to me believed that I could turn my game around and get it to where it is now. I’m just proud of how I finished the season and thankful for the people that really believed that I could get here when some people didn’t think I was going to. I’m proud of myself, my team around me, and I feel good about my game right now.”

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues (43-33-6) in their season finale.

“I was proud of how we competed in that game against that hockey club,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “To come in here, for us with the season ending, I thought our guys competed hard. They came here to win, so I was really happy with the effort tonight. I think there’s a lot of positives that guys can take out of the season. It’s going to be a long summer for them, but I think they can reflect back on some things we did well and some things we need to change.”