Bannister considered a finalist for Blues head coaching job

Will Drew Bannister return next season as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues?
That was the biggest question facing General Manager Doug Armstrong on Thursday in his press conference to wrap up the 2023-24 season.
Will he remove the interim tag from Bannister's title? Or will Armstrong go in a different direction behind the bench?
“[Drew Bannister] is going to be a candidate for the head coaching job,” Armstrong told reporters at Centene Community Ice Center. “When we made the coaching change (from Craig Berube), I was creating a list (of potential coaches). The list was deep and extensive, and as I watched him perform and I watched our team perform, I started to cross names off that list, and now Drew is one of a very small number of people I want to talk to about it moving forward.
“So to answer that question, Drew is a now a finalist for the head coaching position and that list isn’t extensive.”
On Dec. 12, when Berube was relieved of his duties, the Blues were 13-14-1.
Since Bannister made his NHL debut behind the Blues bench on Dec. 14, the club went 30-19-5, barely missing out on a Western Conference Wild Card spot.