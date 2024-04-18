Blues assign 3 players to Springfield Thunderbirds

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Zack Bolduc, Zach Deanand defenseman Matthew Kessel to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bolduc, 21, dressed in 25 games for the Blues this season, posting nine points (five goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has also appeared in 48 games with Springfield, recording 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. Bolduc was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Dean, 21, appeared in nine games for the Blues this season. The Grande Prairie, Alberta, native has also dressed in 47 games with Springfield, recording 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and 24 penalty minutes. Dean was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from Vegas on Feb. 26, 2023.

Kessel, 23, dressed in 39 games for the Blues this season, posting seven points (one goal, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Phoenix, Arizona, native also appeared in 34 games with Springfield, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes. Kessel was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 150th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.