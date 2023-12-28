Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win

Hofer, who made 37 saves in his last start against the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win, has allowed just two goals on his past 78 shots.

"It was a good challenge," Hofer said. "Those are the kinds of games you look forward to, especially a divisional rival. It was a lot of fun and obviously we got the win, which made it even better.

"I was seeing it well. Just trying to stop the puck, trying to make it as easy as I can. The D-men did a good job and forwards, especially at keeping it to the outside for the most part. Got the win, which was the most important part."

Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella scored, and Scott Perunovich had two assists for the Blues (18-15-1), who have won five of six since Drew Bannister took over for Craig Berube as coach on Dec.12.

"I thought Joel was outstanding," Bannister said. "His play from the beginning, he was great on the PK for us early on when we had to make those two kills but made some key saves for us and in the third too with some difficult saves in tight. Not a lot of rebounds. He did a good job of controlling his rebounds here tonight, but he was outstanding right from the beginning to the end."