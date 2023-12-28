Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win

St. Louis has won 5 of 6; Dallas point streak ends at 6

Recap: Stars at Blues 12.27.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Joel Hofer made a career-high 39 saves for the St. Louis Blues in their third straight win, 2-1 against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Hofer, who made 37 saves in his last start against the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win, has allowed just two goals on his past 78 shots.

"It was a good challenge," Hofer said. "Those are the kinds of games you look forward to, especially a divisional rival. It was a lot of fun and obviously we got the win, which made it even better. 

"I was seeing it well. Just trying to stop the puck, trying to make it as easy as I can. The D-men did a good job and forwards, especially at keeping it to the outside for the most part. Got the win, which was the most important part."

Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella scored, and Scott Perunovich had two assists for the Blues (18-15-1), who have won five of six since Drew Bannister took over for Craig Berube as coach on Dec.12.

"I thought Joel was outstanding," Bannister said. "His play from the beginning, he was great on the PK for us early on when we had to make those two kills but made some key saves for us and in the third too with some difficult saves in tight. Not a lot of rebounds. He did a good job of controlling his rebounds here tonight, but he was outstanding right from the beginning to the end."

DAL@STL: Neighbours fires home a one-timer from the top of the circle

Jason Robertson scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (20-9-4), who had their three-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1) end.

"You know, a 2-0 hole, that was the game," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "We were chasing it all night.

"We did some good things. You have to give their goalie some credit. You get in a 2-0 hole on the road in any building in this league and you’re going to have some trouble."

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 18:08 of the first period on a one-timer from above the right circle, beating Wedgewood to the short side with Brandon Saad screening at the net.

"Jake's a goal-scorer," Perunovich said. "No matter where he's at on the ice, I'm going to try and get it to him. He can score from anywhere, as he's shown. He gets open, makes a nice play to the top, gets open and then he does the rest, and 'Saader's unbelievable screen too."

Scandella made it 2-0 at 10:53 of the second period after the Blues cycled the puck, with Scandella's wrist shot from the left circle beating Wedgewood.

"I feel like Scotty's playing really well right now just creating space out there and moving his feet, so I'm kind of reading off him," Scandella said. "[Kasperi Kapanen] on the goal made a nice play to open me up."

DAL@STL: Scandella whips a shot in from the top of the circle

After the Stars killed off a full 5-on-3 St. Louis power play late in the second, Robertson scored at 18:31 to make it 2-1. He was sprung by Roope Hintz after Justin Faulk turned the puck over trying to backhand a puck into the offensive zone near the blue line.

"We just got a very big kill," Robertson said. "I got on the ice and I was kind of fresh. I was trying to get open and they found me and I was able to score.

"Our PK was excellent. 'The Wall' made some big saves. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to tie it up."

The Blues had eight shots on the power play that kept it at 2-0 before Robertson provided some life.

"We do a good job," Wedgewood said. "I felt like I had some good reads, and I knew what they wanted to do. When it’s 5-on-3, it’s obviously give it your all. These guys know what they’re going to get from it is a little bit of old school, a little bit of a road hockey goalie. We scrambled there in the crease. You’re on your stomach. That brought me back to the road hockey days of playing with my brothers."

Dallas outshot St. Louis 15-5 in the third but Hofer was able to keep the Stars from tying it.

"He was unbelievable," Scandella said of Hofer. "Huge stops. Very confident out there, never looked like he was panicking. Hopefully we can get more of that."

NOTES: The Blues are 15-1-0 when scoring first, 15-2-1 when holding the opposition to three or fewer goals. ... The Stars' only two losses the past six games are against St. Louis. Dallas lost 4-3 in overtime here on Dec. 16. ... Hintz has four points (one goal, three assists) in a four-game point streak.

