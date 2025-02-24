Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche (33-24-2), who have lost back-to-back games, including 2-1 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday and finished 2-3-0 on a five-game road trip. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

“I liked our first 15 minutes probably,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said, “and then it just disappeared. Both teams are in the same boat on the back-to-backs. It’s not an excuse. The three guys [Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Toews] that played in the [4 Nations] tournament, it looked like they were working as hard as they could, but they didn’t seem to have the pop that they had yesterday, which I think is understandable, which is why we kind of planned on giving them tomorrow and the next day off for those guys even though the team will come back to work on Tuesday.

“All in all, we just didn’t have enough guys going. I don’t want to call it effort but the competitiveness, we needed to win that hockey game.”

Toews gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 7:49 of the first period when he got a high-slot tip of Makar’s wrister from the right point. Makar earned his 400th NHL point on the assist, making him the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the milestone in his 374th game. Only Bobby Orr (333) and Paul Coffey (359) did it in fewer games.

Colorado began to generate offense like it did against Nashville on Saturday when the Avalanche outshot the Predators 32-17 but couldn’t sustain it, which is what Makar said was disappointing.

“We know as a group we have a lot better than this,” Makar said. “It’s just unfortunate when we can’t find the consistency. Obviously played well last night but don’t find the goals. You’ve just got to get back to it and be better tonight. Unfortunately, we weren’t.”

Schenn tied it 1-1 at 10:45 of the second period collecting a Kyrou rebound in the right circle. It came after Blackwood robbed the Blues captain from the slot earlier in the period.

Parayko made it 2-1 at 14:13 when he outmuscled Makar at the side of the net for a loose puck after Pavel Buchnevich threw one at the crease off the righthand side boards.