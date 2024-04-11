Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

They were the fastest four goals to start a game this season (6:59).

"That was pretty quick," St. Louis forward Zack Bolduc said. "I didn't know. Someone told me after the game it was four goals on four shots. … Yeah, we had a good start and I think we got a little bit sloppy in the second (period), but we found our legs back in the third."

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Bolduc had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game for the Blues (42-32-5), who moved within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and have played one more game; Vegas lost 5-1 at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Joel Hofer made 18 saves and got his first NHL point, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist.

"Yeah, it's a good feeling," Kyrou said. "Obviously you can't control the outcome of what happens to the other teams, but we can control what we do, right? That's all we're focused on right now."

Landon Slaggert scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (23-50-5), who have lost four of six. Petr Mrazek allowed three goals before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom, who made 21 saves on 23 shots.

"What needs to be said? I don't think anything needs to be said," Chicago forward Jason Dickinson said. "It was an embarrassing first period. One shot, maybe three shot attempts, we were down 4-0. What words need to be said?"