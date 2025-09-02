Blues to participate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the roster and schedule for the fifth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, taking place from Sept. 12-14 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This marks the Blues’ third year of participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

The Blues schedule includes a game against the Minnesota Wild’s prospects on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. and a date with the Chicago Blackhawks prospects on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Both Blues games will be streamed live at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

Prior to departing for Minnesota, the Blues prospects will hold practice at 10 a.m. on both Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 12 at Centene Community Ice Center.