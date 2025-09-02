Blues to participate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Both prospect games to be streamed live on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App

Prospect showcase header web
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the roster and schedule for the fifth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, taking place from Sept. 12-14 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This marks the Blues’ third year of participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

The Blues schedule includes a game against the Minnesota Wild’s prospects on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. and a date with the Chicago Blackhawks prospects on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Both Blues games will be streamed live at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

Prior to departing for Minnesota, the Blues prospects will hold practice at 10 a.m. on both Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 12 at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROSPECT SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

Sept. 12 vs. Minnesota Wild prospects - 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Chicago Blackhawks prospects - 6 p.m.

PROSPECT SHOWCASE ROSTER

Forwards: Justin Carbonneau (68), Zach Dean (52), Antoine Dorian (86), Dalibor Dvorsky (54), Adam Jecho (84), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (65), Juraj Pekarcik (85), Dylan Peterson (48), Simon Robertsson (80), Jakub Stancl (93), Otto Stenberg (28), Sam Stange (76).

Defense: Michael Buchinger (62), Quinton Burns (92), Lukas Fischer (94), Marc-Andre Gaudet (73), Adam Jiricek (37), Anthony Kehrer (74), Theo Lindstein (41), Will McIsaac (87).

Goalies: Will Cranley (31), Matthew Koprowski (45).

News Feed

Blues rally around Maryville University's campaign to join NCAA Division 1 hockey

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

4 Blues games get new start times

Blues have 14 nationally-televised games in 2025-26

Blues announce presale for new jerseys

Single game tickets for 2025-26 season on sale Aug. 22

Blues sign Lucic to professional tryout

Blues unveil 2025-26 promotional calendar

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 19 at Anheuser-Busch brewery

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament

Tkachuk family featured on NHL 26 cover

Alexandrov signs one-year, two-way contract

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Blues release 2025-26 regular season schedule

2025 Home Opener set for Oct. 9 vs. Wild

Blues release 2025 preseason schedule

Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN unveil reimagined game coverage