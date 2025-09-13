Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild

blues_wild_prospects
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Justin Carbonneau scored the game-winning goal with 1:22 left in the third period to lift the St. Louis Blues prospects to a 6-4 win against the Minnesota Wild prospects on Friday night at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Carbonneau, the Blues’ first-round pick (No. 19 overall) in 2025, broke a 4-4 tie in a back-and-forth game to begin the annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

The Blues prospects got off to a fast start, getting goals from first-round picks Dalibor Dvorsky (10th overall, 2023) and Adam Jiricek (16th overall, 2024) to grab an early 2-0 lead. The Wild responded with three consecutive goals, though, to carry a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.

Adam Jecho tied the game for the Blues at 3-3 with the lone second period goal, setting up an exciting final frame that saw goals from St. Louis’ Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, and the Wild’s Ryan McGuire before Carbonneau scored the late game-winner.

Simon Robertsson sealed the win for St. Louis with an empty-netter.

The Blues prospects will meet the Chicago Blackhawks prospects at 6 p.m. Saturday in their final matchup in the annual showcase. The game will be streamed live at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues App.

Blues prospects win back-and-forth opening contest vs. Wild

