The St. Louis Blues will name its 24th captain in franchise history during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Enterprise Center.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong, Head Coach Craig Berube and members of the Blues' leadership group will be in attendance for the announcement.

Fans can watch the press conference live on YouTube, the Blues App or stlouisblues.com beginning at 11:30 a.m.