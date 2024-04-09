Blues to hold Diaper Drive at April 12 game vs. Carolina

Fans that donate diapers will have a chance to win tickets to Opening Night next season

blues_celebration_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Want a chance to win four tickets to Opening Night next season?

The St. Louis Blues have partnered with BJC Healthcare to give you the chance!

Simply donate diapers to the Blues’ Diaper Drive at the April 12 game vs. Carolina and you’ll be entered for your chance to win Opening Night tickets. BJC Healthcare staff and volunteers will be stationed at each entrance at Enterprise Center to collect diapers until puck drop at 7 p.m.

Diapers will be donated to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, a community-driven organization with an equity-focused approach that supports under-resourced families across the St. Louis region.

In St. Louis, one in two families struggle to afford diapers to help keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. Parents who don’t have enough diapers are nearly three times more likely than their peers to suffer from stress and anxiety and are often forced to miss work when they don’t have diapers to send to daycare.

“Families are making difficult decisions about purchasing diapers or keeping food on their tables,” said Deidre Griffith, Vice President of Community Health Improvement at BJC Healthcare. “We are working with partners, including the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, to ensure families have access to essential resources to meet their basic needs during pregnancy, at birth, and in the critical first year of of life.”

Fans who are unable to bring diapers to the game can also make a donation to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank at stlouisblues.com/diaperdrive. Donating just $8 will provide 50 diapers for a family in need. Fans that make a donation online will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Blues jersey autographed by the team.

In addition, fans can take a Blues Parents Fan Quiz on Bluenatics to be entered to win a team-signed hockey stick.

News Feed

Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Eklund completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Dierks Bentley scores in Blues Alumni charity hockey game

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Blues announce 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives

Walker nominated for Masterton Trophy

Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Snuggerud to remain with Gophers for another season

Blues for Kids host Friends of Kids with Cancer

Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Sharks shut out Blues

Binnington records two assists in win

2 Blues games to shift to Bally Sports Midwest Extra

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues top Flames to gain in West wild-card race

Sundqvist to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Blues prospects gearing up for playoffs

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

Sundqvist leaves game with lower-body injury