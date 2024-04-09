Blues to hold Diaper Drive at April 12 game vs. Carolina

Want a chance to win four tickets to Opening Night next season?

The St. Louis Blues have partnered with BJC Healthcare to give you the chance!

Simply donate diapers to the Blues’ Diaper Drive at the April 12 game vs. Carolina and you’ll be entered for your chance to win Opening Night tickets. BJC Healthcare staff and volunteers will be stationed at each entrance at Enterprise Center to collect diapers until puck drop at 7 p.m.

Diapers will be donated to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, a community-driven organization with an equity-focused approach that supports under-resourced families across the St. Louis region.

In St. Louis, one in two families struggle to afford diapers to help keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. Parents who don’t have enough diapers are nearly three times more likely than their peers to suffer from stress and anxiety and are often forced to miss work when they don’t have diapers to send to daycare.

“Families are making difficult decisions about purchasing diapers or keeping food on their tables,” said Deidre Griffith, Vice President of Community Health Improvement at BJC Healthcare. “We are working with partners, including the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, to ensure families have access to essential resources to meet their basic needs during pregnancy, at birth, and in the critical first year of of life.”

Fans who are unable to bring diapers to the game can also make a donation to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank at stlouisblues.com/diaperdrive. Donating just $8 will provide 50 diapers for a family in need. Fans that make a donation online will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Blues jersey autographed by the team.

In addition, fans can take a Blues Parents Fan Quiz on Bluenatics to be entered to win a team-signed hockey stick.