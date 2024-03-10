Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matthew Kessel from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kessel, 23, has dressed in 34 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native has also appeared in 22 games with the Blues this season, recording two assists and eight penalty minutes.

Kessel was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 150 overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft.