Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matthew Kessel from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kessel, 24, has dressed in 29 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 25 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 27 games with the Blues, recording three assists.

Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has totaled 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 68 career regular-season games with the Blues.