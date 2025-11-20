Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

Agreement includes efforts to build awareness around betting responsibly

draft-kings-blues-2
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues today announced an agreement designating DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings”), the digital sports entertainment and gaming company, an Official Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Operator of the Blues. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri scheduled for Dec. 1, 2025. DraftKings has been an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the National Hockey League since 2021.

“As we get ready to launch our best-in-class online sportsbook for Missouri sports fans, we’re excited to deliver the fun and entertainment we’re known for in a responsible way, alongside the Blues,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings. “The Blues’ strong fan base and forward-thinking mindset make them an ideal collaborator as we look to elevate the fan experience in Missouri.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will spotlight responsible gaming through a pregame, in-arena feature, encouraging fans to play responsibly, have fun and access DraftKings’ comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools and resources that includes:

  • My Stat Sheet, which allows customers to monitor personalized gaming activity
  • My Budget Builder, a guided tool that helps customers set custom limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience.

“Providing Blues fans with the tools on how to play responsibly is a high priority for our organization as we all prepare for sports betting to launch in Missouri in December,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Through the accessibility of these resources, and exclusive experiences and events designed for Blues fans beginning in December, our work with DraftKings will help educate customers on how to play responsibly while bringing them closer to their favorite hockey team.”

DraftKings will have rights to use St. Louis Blues intellectual property — including team trademarks and logos — across marketing and promotional materials. The collaboration will feature in-arena signage, brand integrations across television and radio and exclusive hospitality experiences throughout the season, all designed to elevate fan engagement at the Enterprise Center and beyond.

DraftKings was granted one of two direct mobile sports betting licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission this past August. This license enables DraftKings to operate independently across the state — without the need for affiliation with a land-based casino or professional sports team. Once live, Missouri will become the 29th U.S. state where DraftKings offers regulated sports betting.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C. and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

About St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more info, please visit nhl.com/blues.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 20 at Philadelphia

Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

Preview: Blues at Flyers

Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

Bowman scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Armstrong statement on passing of John Standbrook

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership

Skinner recalled from Springfield

Wright scores in OT, Kraken rally to defeat Blues