Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues today announced an agreement designating DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings”), the digital sports entertainment and gaming company, an Official Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Operator of the Blues. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri scheduled for Dec. 1, 2025. DraftKings has been an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the National Hockey League since 2021.

“As we get ready to launch our best-in-class online sportsbook for Missouri sports fans, we’re excited to deliver the fun and entertainment we’re known for in a responsible way, alongside the Blues,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings. “The Blues’ strong fan base and forward-thinking mindset make them an ideal collaborator as we look to elevate the fan experience in Missouri.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will spotlight responsible gaming through a pregame, in-arena feature, encouraging fans to play responsibly, have fun and access DraftKings’ comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools and resources that includes:

My Stat Sheet, which allows customers to monitor personalized gaming activity

My Budget Builder, a guided tool that helps customers set custom limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience.

“Providing Blues fans with the tools on how to play responsibly is a high priority for our organization as we all prepare for sports betting to launch in Missouri in December,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Through the accessibility of these resources, and exclusive experiences and events designed for Blues fans beginning in December, our work with DraftKings will help educate customers on how to play responsibly while bringing them closer to their favorite hockey team.”

DraftKings will have rights to use St. Louis Blues intellectual property — including team trademarks and logos — across marketing and promotional materials. The collaboration will feature in-arena signage, brand integrations across television and radio and exclusive hospitality experiences throughout the season, all designed to elevate fan engagement at the Enterprise Center and beyond.

DraftKings was granted one of two direct mobile sports betting licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission this past August. This license enables DraftKings to operate independently across the state — without the need for affiliation with a land-based casino or professional sports team. Once live, Missouri will become the 29th U.S. state where DraftKings offers regulated sports betting.