Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

faulk_fishing_16x9
By Annette Rooney
St. Louis Blues

Blues fans, it’s time to trade your hockey sticks for fishing poles (temporarily, of course). The St. Louis Blues are hosting their first Hunting & Fishing Night on Oct. 21, and it’s the perfect chance to celebrate two great Missouri pastimes—right here at Enterprise Center.

Fans who purchase a theme ticket will take home their choice of a limited-edition Blues camo or orange hat—perfect for the rink or the woods.

Before puck drop against the LA Kings, swing by The District to check out local conservation and outdoor organizations including the Missouri Department of Conservation, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Sportsman Alliance. They’ll be on hand with information, giveaways, and maybe even a few good fishing stories.

You’ll be in good company—Justin Faulk, Dylan Holloway, Colton Parayko, and Jimmy Snuggerud are all known to spend their off days casting a line, while Blues Chairman Tom Stillman prefers to head out on a hunting trip or two when he’s not leading the charge for the Note.

Theme items can be picked up from when doors open until the end of the first intermission on the night of the game. Head to the Mezzanine Level in The District, outside Portal 33, and show your mobile voucher at the theme table.

So grab your gear, your game face, and your lucky lure—it’s time to hunt for goals and reel in another Blues win.

Click here to get your theme tickets now!

