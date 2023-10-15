Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

"He was unbelievable," Blues forward Brandon Saad said of Binnington. "That's what we expect out of him. We know his capabilities, so he's been huge for us the past two games. It's nice to get the job done in front of him tonight."

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis (1-0-1), which lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Robert Thomas scored the only goal in the third round of the shootout for St. Louis in its home opener.

"It was unreal," Kyrou said. "It's awesome to have all our fans out there again playing for them. It was a packed crowd tonight and we really felt it."