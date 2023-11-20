Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

The holidays are right around the corner, and the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are teaming up to make sure you’re ready to sleigh the season.

Starting on Black Friday (Nov. 24), Cyber Week begins, and you score discounts on all kinds of tickets and Blues memorabilia.

Can't wait that long and want to start your holiday shopping now? Save big on upcoming Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre events - from Broadway shows, family shows and more, these offers are available right now!

The deals end Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., so act fast!

Holiday Packs | Free tickets with purchase

Holiday Packs are a great way to save money on Blues tickets by creating your own 3-game or 5-game pack of remaining home games. If you purchase yours by Dec. 1, you’ll get complimentary tickets to the Dec. 12 game against the Detroit Red Wings!

Single-Game Tickets | $10 off

Don’t want to commit to a multi-game pack? No problem! Single-game Blues tickets will be $10 off all week long. Offer only applicable to tickets sold at ticketmaster.com. Excludes resale and theme night tickets.

STL Authentics | 40% off all jerseys

Have you been looking to update your jersey collection? Maybe you wanted to snag a Brayden Schenn jersey with the “C” on it or a Robert Thomas Heritage jersey? This week, all jerseys are 40% off at STL Authentics, so here’s your chance!

Suites

For Cyber Week, you can also take advantage of discounts on suites for select Blues games and other events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.

Rinkside Reserve | 15% off

Rinkside Reserve is the place for all the game-used Blues gear you can imagine. From jerseys to pucks to goalie equipment — you name it, Rinkside Reserve has it. Just for Cyber Week, take 15% off your order of anything on the site.

Enterprise Center Events

Even when the Blues aren’t playing, there’s always something happening at Enterprise Center. Starting now, you can score discounted tickets for Professional Bull Riding, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, the Harlem Globetrotters, WWE events and Disney On Ice.

Click here to learn more about Enterprise Center offers.

Stifel Theatre Events

Stifel Theatre has a stacked lineup of great shows this winter. From Broadway shows, family shows, concerts and more, you'll find something for everyone on your shopping list. Those shows include:

Dirty Dancing in Concert

93.7 The Bull’s Santa Jam

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!

Hairspray

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

The Cher Show

Click here to learn more about Stifel Theatre offers.