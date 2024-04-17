Blues, Blackhawks Winter Classic® set for Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The date and time for the Discover NHL Winter Classic® between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field has been set.

The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT and will be televised exclusively on TNT in the United States and on SportsNet and TVA Sports in Canada.

This will mark the 16th NHL Winter Classic® and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game.

St. Louis is 2-0 in outdoor games after collecting wins in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic® against the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium and again at the 2022 NHL Winter Classic® against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field.

The Blues and Blackhawks have met 331 times in the regular season and 12 times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blues season ticket holders on multi-year deals for the 2024-25 season will receive priority access to purchase tickets for the Discover NHL Winter Classic®. For more information on purchasing full season tickets for priority access, click here.

Starting now, fans can also enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the NHL Discover Winter Classic® through Bluenatics, the Blues’ online engagement platform. Click here to enter.

