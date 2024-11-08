Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

IMG_0515
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

Louie’s Birthday Party is just around the corner and, to celebrate, Louie and the Blues are partnering with BJC HealthCare and St. Louis Children's Hospital to collect diapers and donations for the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank!

In lieu of gifts, Louie is encouraging fans who are attending the game on Saturday, Nov. 9 to bring diapers. Blues employees will be located at Enterprise Center entrances with donation bins prior to the game. All fans who donate will be entered to win a 2024-25 team-autographed Blues jersey.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can still donate here and will also be entered to win the 2024-25 team-autographed jersey. Donating just $8 will provide 50 diapers for families in need.

The St. Louis Area Diaper bank is a non-profit organization with a mission that strives to end diaper need and period poverty through access, education and advocacy. In the U.S. alone, one in two families struggle to afford necessities like diapers, costing upwards of $1,000 a year, and for a parent earning minimum-wage that can be up to 15 percent of their income.

Since the bank opened in 2014, over 14 million diapers have been donated to local families in need. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals, and don’t forget to bring your diapers!

News Feed

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Bannister provides updates on injured Blues

Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Blues sign Toropchenko to 1-year extension

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs