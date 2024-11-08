Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Louie’s Birthday Party is just around the corner and, to celebrate, Louie and the Blues are partnering with BJC HealthCare and St. Louis Children's Hospital to collect diapers and donations for the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank!

In lieu of gifts, Louie is encouraging fans who are attending the game on Saturday, Nov. 9 to bring diapers. Blues employees will be located at Enterprise Center entrances with donation bins prior to the game. All fans who donate will be entered to win a 2024-25 team-autographed Blues jersey.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can still donate here and will also be entered to win the 2024-25 team-autographed jersey. Donating just $8 will provide 50 diapers for families in need.

The St. Louis Area Diaper bank is a non-profit organization with a mission that strives to end diaper need and period poverty through access, education and advocacy. In the U.S. alone, one in two families struggle to afford necessities like diapers, costing upwards of $1,000 a year, and for a parent earning minimum-wage that can be up to 15 percent of their income.

Since the bank opened in 2014, over 14 million diapers have been donated to local families in need. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals, and don’t forget to bring your diapers!