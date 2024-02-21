Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

pride_enterprisecenter_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate Pride Night during the game this Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. the New York Islanders.

Enterprise Center will be illuminated in rainbow lighting and the video board will feature Pride Night programming in support of this Hockey is For Everyone initiative, including themed graphics for look-a-likes and the national anthem performed by TikTok personality, Isaiah Griffith.

Fans attending the game can visit the Pride Headquarters located in the District outside of Portal 31 on the Mezzanine Level to purchase limited edition Pride themed mystery pucks autographed by Blues players. That location will also provide an opportunity for all ticketholders to visit with members of the Blues LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group to get temporary tattoos and information from local community organizations, including PrideSTL and PFLAG.

Fans can also bid on a special online auction featuring autographed memorabilia and sticks used by Blues players with Pride tape during pregame warmups by visiting blues.givesmart.com or texting ‘BLUES’ to 76278.

All proceeds from mystery puck sales and online auction will benefit PrideSTL and the You Can Play Project.

