Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26
Sweater rotation includes new home and aways, familiar third and retro jerseys
The St. Louis Blues will wear four different sweaters during the 2025-26 season, which will feature the debut of the club's new home and away jerseys that launched with a new Blue Note in the offseason.
Fans can catch their first glimpse of the new primary sweaters beginning in the preseason, and preorders will be available beginning Sept. 3 at STL Authentics.
Last season's primary navy jerseys will be worn for 10 games as the team's third jersey, and the '90s Retro also returns for two dates.
Fans can view a searchable and sortable Sweater Schedule page all season at stlouisblues.com.
HOME (28)
October 9 vs. Minnesota Wild
October 15 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
October 21 vs. Los Angeles Kings
October 23 vs. Utah Mammoth
October 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings
October 30 vs. Vancouver Canucks
November 8 vs. Seattle Kraken
November 11 vs. Calgary Flames
November 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
November 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
November 28 vs. Ottawa Senators
December 1 vs. Anaheim Ducks
December 9 vs. Boston Bruins
December 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
December 15 vs. Nashville Predators
December 27 vs. Nashville Predators
January 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
January 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens
January 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
January 16 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
January 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
January 31 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
February 28 vs. New Jersey Devils
March 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers
March 24 vs. Washington Capitals
March 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
April 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets
April 14 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Away Jersey (42)
October 11 at Calgary Flames
October 13 at Vancouver Canucks
October 25 at Detroit Red Wings
October 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins
November 1 at Columbus Blue Jackets
November 5 at Washington Capitals
November 6 at Buffalo Sabres
November 18 at Toronto Maple Leafs
November 20 at Philadelphia Flyers
November 22 at New York Islanders
November 24 at New York Rangers
November 26 at New Jersey Devils
December 4 at Boston Bruins
December 6 at Ottawa Senators
December 7 at Montreal Canadiens
December 11 at Nashville Predators
December 18 vs. New York Rangers (Home Game)
December 20 at Florida Panthers
December 22 at Tampa Bay Lightning
December 31 at Colorado Avalanche
January 7 at Chicago Blackhawks
January 9 at Utah Mammoth
January 10 at Vegas Golden Knights
January 18 at Edmonton Oilers
January 20 at Winnipeg Jets
January 23 at Dallas Stars
February 2 at Nashville Predators
February 4 at Dallas Stars
March 1 at Minnesota Wild
March 4 at Seattle Kraken
March 6 at San Jose Sharks
March 8 at Anaheim Ducks
March 12 at Carolina Hurricanes
March 15 at Winnipeg Jets
March 18 at Calgary Flames
March 21 at Vancouver Canucks
March 30 at San Jose Sharks
April 1 at Los Angeles Kings
April 3 at Anaheim Ducks
April 5 at Colorado Avalanche
April 11 at Chicago Blackhawks
April 16 at Utah Mammoth
Third Jersey (10)
October 18 vs. Dallas Stars
November 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers
November 29 vs. Utah Mammoth
December 17 vs. Winnipeg Jets
December 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres
January 27 vs. Dallas Stars
February 26 vs. Seattle Kraken
March 26 vs. San Jose Sharks
April 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 13 vs. Minnesota Wild
'90's Retro Jersey (2)
January 29 vs. Florida Panthers
March 10 vs. New York Islanders