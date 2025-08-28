Blues announce jersey schedule for 2025-26

The St. Louis Blues will wear four different sweaters during the 2025-26 season, which will feature the debut of the club's new home and away jerseys that launched with a new Blue Note in the offseason.

Fans can catch their first glimpse of the new primary sweaters beginning in the preseason, and preorders will be available beginning Sept. 3 at STL Authentics.

Last season's primary navy jerseys will be worn for 10 games as the team's third jersey, and the '90s Retro also returns for two dates.

Fans can view a searchable and sortable Sweater Schedule page all season at stlouisblues.com.