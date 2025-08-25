Blues announce presale for new jerseys

The St. Louis Blues announced today the online presale for the team’s new primary home and away jerseys will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at STLAuthentics.com.

Blues Season Ticket Holders will be given priority access to the presale beginning an hour before the general public at 9 a.m.

Following the presale, fans will have the opportunity to purchase the new jerseys in person from Sept. 8-12 exclusively at the STL Authentics Team Store. The store will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“The response from Blues fans, our alumni, our organization and really the sports community in general, has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We can’t wait to see these sweaters on the ice, in the stands and on the streets as Blues fans proudly represent St. Louis around the globe.“

Men’s, women’s and children’s fits will be available in the Fanatics Premium and Breakaway styles of the jerseys during the sale. Fans will also have the option to customize their sweater or get the name and number of their favorite Blues player.

Blues fans are encouraged to go to stlouisblues.com/email to sign up for a presale notification so they don’t miss their chance to be among the first to secure the new jerseys.