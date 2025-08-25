Blues announce presale for new jerseys
Online presale begins Sept. 3; available in store beginning Sept. 8 at STL Authentics
The St. Louis Blues announced today the online presale for the team’s new primary home and away jerseys will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at STLAuthentics.com.
Blues Season Ticket Holders will be given priority access to the presale beginning an hour before the general public at 9 a.m.
Following the presale, fans will have the opportunity to purchase the new jerseys in person from Sept. 8-12 exclusively at the STL Authentics Team Store. The store will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“The response from Blues fans, our alumni, our organization and really the sports community in general, has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We can’t wait to see these sweaters on the ice, in the stands and on the streets as Blues fans proudly represent St. Louis around the globe.“
Men’s, women’s and children’s fits will be available in the Fanatics Premium and Breakaway styles of the jerseys during the sale. Fans will also have the option to customize their sweater or get the name and number of their favorite Blues player.
Blues fans are encouraged to go to stlouisblues.com/email to sign up for a presale notification so they don’t miss their chance to be among the first to secure the new jerseys.
ABOUT THE NEW UNIFORMS
NEW JERSEYS: The St. Louis Blues are returning to their roots, taking inspiration from the beloved heritage kits for their new full-time home and away uniforms. The new sweaters are similar to the versions worn by the Blues in the home 2017 Winter Classic and away 2022 Winter Classic, with the most noteworthy difference being the new away jersey featuring white rather than cream. Key updates include one-color numbers for clear legibility and a new interlocking STL logo displayed on the pant leg. The current royal home sweater will transition to official third jersey status moving forward.
NEW PRIMARY COLORS: The Blues are officially returning to their original palette for their primary colors–the classic blue and yellow first worn in 1967, but changed slightly to improve the color consistency between different fabrics on the uniform. While royal blue has served as the team’s primary color since 1984, we have brought back this bolder, more vibrant look to energize the brand while honoring our history.
NEW BLUE NOTE: The modernized version of the iconic Blue Note includes a move from three colors to two (beige removed from the previous heritage-style Note), thicker blue and yellow keylines, and a slight reshaping of the Note. The recalibrated Blue Note will be featured on the new home and away jerseys.