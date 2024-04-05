Blues announce 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives

The St. Louis Blues are proud to unveil their 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives, presented by Schnucks. The festivities run April 10-17, taking place at home games and across the St. Louis area.

The Blues have three games at Enterprise Center during Fan Appreciation Week, and each one has something new and exciting going on:

April 10 vs. Chicago: Beginning on April 10 vs. Chicago and continuing through all three home games during the week, lucky rows of Blues fans will win all sorts of prizes such as Pepsi cooler backpacks, Club Fitness memberships and Purina tumblers.

April 12 vs. Carolina: It's Community Engagement Night! BJC Healthcare is hosting a Diaper Drive; fans are encouraged to either bring diapers to the game or donate online for a chance to win Opening Night tickets and more.

April 14 vs. Seattle: The Blues are holding a Build-A-Bear giveaway for the first 3,000 kids in attendance.

On April 13, fans can party with Blue Crew and the Street Team at the Blues Block Party, running from noon until 2 p.m. at the Schnucks in Crestwood (9540 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63126). Louie will be making an appearance at the event at 1 p.m., and Pepsi, 101 ESPN, 1st Phorm and Rinkside Reserve will also be in attendance.

If you aren't able to make it to the games or Block Party, you can still win some amazing prizes via the Blues app and Bluenatics!

Fans who check in from any This Bar Bleeds Blue location throughout the week will be entered to win signed merchandise, Adidas hoodies, a team-autographed bar sign and and more. Throughout the week, Bluenatics is also giving away a host of premium prizes, including but not limited to season tickets and a meet-and-greet with a Blues player.

You can also score some sweet discounts, such as 50% off adidas hats and apparel (excluding jerseys) in-store or online from STL Authentics and 20% off game-worn equipment from Rinkside Reserve.