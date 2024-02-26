Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. with proceeds benefitting the Jimmy V Foundation for Siteman Cancer Center

puck_cancer_charitygame

The St. Louis Blues Alumni will face off against legendary NHL alumni and celebrity guests in the ‘Puck Cancer’ charity game on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at Centene Community Ice Center. 

Blues Alumni, coached by Hall of Famer Brett Hull, will meet a roster of NHL alumni and special celebrity guests, including Hall of Famers Ed Belfour and Chris Chelios, as well as country music star Dierks Bentley.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.  

Fans will have the option to purchase general admission tickets for $50, or VIP tickets for $500 which include all-inclusive food and beverage and access to a postgame party with players and celebrities.

Blues Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale window beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards cancer research through The Jimmy V Foundation for Siteman Cancer Center. 

The game will consist of two halves and feature several fan-friendly activations, including live music and intermission games with chances to win autographed memorabilia.  The Blues Alumni will also host an online auction to raise funds, giving fans a chance to bid on rare autographed jerseys from current NHL players such as Connor McDavid, Leon Drasaitl, Anze Kopitar, David Pastrnak, Roman Josi, Matthew Barzaland more. The bidding will run from April 4 at 10 a.m. through April 6 at 5 p.m. at blues.givesmart.com.

TEAM ROSTERS

Blues Alumni
coached by Brett Hull
Guy Carbonneau, Paul Cavallini, Barret Jackman, Cam Janssen, Jamal Mayers, Andy McDonald, Brendan Morrow

NHL Alumni / Celebrities
coached by Sean Payton (Denver Broncos)
Players: Ed Belfour, Dierks Bentley, Chris Chelios, Dave Coulier, Adam Graves, Ryan Malone, D.B. Sweeney, Ray Whitney

more to be announced

Siteman Cancer Center
Siteman Cancer Center is one of only a few cancer centers to receive the highest rating of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) – “exceptional.” Comprising the cancer research, prevention and treatment programs of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Siteman treats adults at six locations, including an inpatient hospital, and partners with St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the treatment of pediatric patients at Siteman Kids. An outpatient facility scheduled to open in September 2024 on the Washington University Medical Campus will become the newest Siteman location to offer patient-focused, multidisciplinary care driven by scientific breakthroughs and powered by Washington University Physicians.

