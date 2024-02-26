Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

The St. Louis Blues Alumni will face off against legendary NHL alumni and celebrity guests in the ‘Puck Cancer’ charity game on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at Centene Community Ice Center.

Blues Alumni, coached by Hall of Famer Brett Hull, will meet a roster of NHL alumni and special celebrity guests, including Hall of Famers Ed Belfour and Chris Chelios, as well as country music star Dierks Bentley.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Fans will have the option to purchase general admission tickets for $50, or VIP tickets for $500 which include all-inclusive food and beverage and access to a postgame party with players and celebrities.

Blues Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale window beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28.

All proceeds from the event will go towards cancer research through The Jimmy V Foundation for Siteman Cancer Center.

The game will consist of two halves and feature several fan-friendly activations, including live music and intermission games with chances to win autographed memorabilia. The Blues Alumni will also host an online auction to raise funds, giving fans a chance to bid on rare autographed jerseys from current NHL players such as Connor McDavid, Leon Drasaitl, Anze Kopitar, David Pastrnak, Roman Josi, Matthew Barzaland more. The bidding will run from April 4 at 10 a.m. through April 6 at 5 p.m. at blues.givesmart.com.