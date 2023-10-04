Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

The St. Louis Blues welcomed another local company to its corporate partnership lineup today with the addition of Post Holdings on a multi-year deal for naming-rights to the garage entrance to Enterprise Center. Featuring the name of the historic consumer packaged goods company headquartered in St. Louis, the Post Entrance will be the primary way of access to the venue for all guests who park in the Kiel Center Garage.

“As a franchise featuring an entirely St. Louis-based ownership group, we take great pride from attracting local organizations like Post Holdings to partner with the Blues and help us enhance our fan experience,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “It’s clear that Post is proud of its deep roots in St. Louis and wants to raise awareness of its history and ongoing presence in this city, making them an ideal partner to have their brand featured at one of our three prominent venue entrances at Enterprise Center.”

The new partnership with the Blues represents one of the first forays into sports sponsorship for Post Holdings since the company was founded in St. Louis in 2012. Post Holdings owns a portfolio that features a wide array of well-known consumer packaged brands across a number of categories, including breakfast cereals, egg and potato products, pet food, foodservice and private brand foods.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Post name on the Enterprise Center and are proud to announce our new affiliation with the St. Louis Blues,” said Lisa Hanly, director of corporate communications at Post Holdings. “Together, we cheer on our hometown team and anticipate celebrating a future filled with exciting memories, shared victories and St. Louis pride.”

